Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,821.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 133,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,589,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,936,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $64.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

