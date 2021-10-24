Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000.

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

