SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON SRC opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Wednesday. SigmaRoc has a 1-year low of GBX 43.25 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50). The company has a market cap of £618.78 million and a PE ratio of 31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.33.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

