Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Signify Health by 183.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Signify Health stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 434,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

