Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 78,484 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,484 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.93% of QuinStreet worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.67 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $531,053.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.