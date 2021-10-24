Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,452 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.45% of The RealReal worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 78.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 926,385 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $17,011,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 382.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 710,900 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $84,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,090. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.09. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

