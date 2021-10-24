Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 93,213 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,213 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 314,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 196,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $5.32 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.56.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STIM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.