Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 601 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.62% of SI-BONE worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

SI-BONE stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The company has a market cap of $733.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.40.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.