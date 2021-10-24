Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Raised to $164.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $145.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $1,047,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,231 shares of company stock valued at $19,720,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after buying an additional 261,980 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

