Sirios Capital Management L P Acquires Shares of 165,661 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,593,000. NIKE accounts for 2.2% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Shares of NKE opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.44. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.