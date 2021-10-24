Sirios Capital Management L P Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CyberArk Software by 46.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 201,121 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $2,378,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $183.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.14 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $187.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.36.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

