Sirios Capital Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,991 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth about $258,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,300,000 after buying an additional 283,194 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

BG stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.10. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.