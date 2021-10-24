Sirios Capital Management L P Trims Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,900 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P owned 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

KSS stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

