SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.25.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

NYSE SITE traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $227.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

