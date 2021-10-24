Skye Global Management LP Buys New Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 849.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 905.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after buying an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after buying an additional 2,990,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Truist reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Shares of CSGP opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $99.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

