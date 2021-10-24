Skye Global Management LP Buys Shares of 2,200 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $340.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.66 and a 200-day moving average of $360.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $221.73 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

