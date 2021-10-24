Skye Global Management LP Has $60.34 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $60,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,186 shares of company stock worth $210,061,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

NYSE CRM opened at $292.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.44. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $295.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

