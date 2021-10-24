Skye Global Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Skye Global Management LP reduced its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 0.5% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $26,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of SEA by 12.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $355.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

