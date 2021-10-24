Skye Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

