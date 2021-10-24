Slate Path Capital LP Trims Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Slate Path Capital LP decreased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,000 shares during the quarter. The New York Times accounts for approximately 2.4% of Slate Path Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Slate Path Capital LP owned about 0.58% of The New York Times worth $42,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,431,000 after acquiring an additional 52,448 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the second quarter valued at $635,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after buying an additional 301,176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 696,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYT opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

