SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Stephens

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s current price.

SLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. SLM has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SLM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

