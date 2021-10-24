SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. Given the company’s increasing focus on crude oil, specifically in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford areas, we believe that it will be able to boost oil-weighted activity in the coming days. Furthermore, the encouraging results from its Austin Chalk assets are major positive. The upstream firm expects overall production for 2021 to go beyond the 2020 level, which will boost earnings in the coming quarters. The increased oil and gas prices have created a favorable scenario for the company, which is helping it to improve its financial situation. Consequently, SM Energy is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Get SM Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.