Smartshare Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $556,761.10 and approximately $133,915.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00081839 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020677 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.