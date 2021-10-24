SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $749,009.58 and approximately $139.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.