Smooth Love Potion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $120.30 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $137.89 million and $120.30 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00203903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00100806 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

