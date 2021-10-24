Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by research analysts at MKM Partners from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

SNAP opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.97. Snap has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,261 shares in the company, valued at $85,185,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

