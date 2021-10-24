Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $60.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

SNAP stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

