Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281,871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $65,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

NYSE:SQM opened at $52.41 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

