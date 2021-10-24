Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 267,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

SOI opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

