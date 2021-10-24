Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

SONVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of SONVY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. 7,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Sonova has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $83.62.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.