Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SONVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83. Sonova has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

