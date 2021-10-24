SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

