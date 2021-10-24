SPINDLE (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $667,619.37 and $896.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,016.64 or 1.00070039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.27 or 0.00348128 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.35 or 0.00513903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.53 or 0.00207520 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010174 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002267 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000949 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

