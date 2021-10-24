Splintershards (SPS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.06 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $92.56 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded 146.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,560,214 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

