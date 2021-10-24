Sportradar Group AG’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group’s (NASDAQ:SRAD) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 25th. Sportradar Group had issued 19,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $513,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRAD. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sportradar Group stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.