Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after buying an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,034 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

HEI opened at $140.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

