Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after buying an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

MU opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

