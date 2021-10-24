Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,649,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.51 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

