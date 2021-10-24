Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD opened at $119.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

