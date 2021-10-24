Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty comprises about 1.0% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

