Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 1.2% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,523 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 43.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 23.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 111.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 79,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

