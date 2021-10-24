Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 11,329 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 198,809 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 377,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock valued at $125,828,186. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

NYSE AN opened at $130.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $132.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

