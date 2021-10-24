Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 20,335 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,928,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBC opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

