Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 8,456 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Arcosa worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 792.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after buying an additional 833,373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 88.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after buying an additional 392,284 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at about $21,570,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,050,000 after buying an additional 336,059 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 77.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after buying an additional 263,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of ACA opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.