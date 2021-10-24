Stafi (FIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.17 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00002980 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Stafi has a total market cap of $20.17 million and $11.71 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00105394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.82 or 0.00477066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00034538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

