Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Standard Motor Products worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at $7,559,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 138,204 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 137,671 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at $2,352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 54,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

SMP stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $336,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $134,294.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,416,792. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.