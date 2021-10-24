State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,556,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,761,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

