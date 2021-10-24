State Street Corp Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,640,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $219.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

