State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,232,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

