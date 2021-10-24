State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,589,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107,628 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,950,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

